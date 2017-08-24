Only in Express

Top teams for PSG Trophy basketball tournament

Holders Indian Army of Pune headlines the field which also includes IOB (Chennai), Punjab Police, Customs (Chennai), Vijay Bank (Bangalore), Kerala State Electricity Board, Arise Steels (Chennai) and RCF, Kapurthala.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:August 24, 2017 6:22 pm
All India Basketball Tournament, PSG Trophy, PSG Institutions, L Gopalakrishnan The teams would play on league basis, with semifinals slated for August 30 and final the next day. (Source: File)
Eight leading teams from across the country will vie for honours in the All India Basketball Tournament for 53rd PSG Trophy for men beginning here from August 27.

The teams would play on league basis, with semifinals slated for August 30 and final the next day, PSG Institutions managing trustee, L Gopalakrishnan said in a release today.

The winning team would receive Rs one lakh cash prize and the runner-up Rs 50,000. The best player of the tournament would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10, 000, he said.

