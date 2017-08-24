Top surfers for ‘Covelong Point Surf’

Top Indian surfers including Sekar Petchai and Tanvi Jagdish will take part in the surfing event of 5th Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival 2017 to be held at Covelong Point here from August 25 to 27.

Apart from home-grown surfers, participants from states including Karnataka, Goa, Odisha and Kerala and those from Sri Lanka, Australia, France and USA are expected to add spice to the competitions. A total of 140 surfers will take part in the various categories.

“Covelong Point for four editions has seen some of the best surfers in the country. We want people across the country to work together in taking this sport to a bigger stage,” Rammohan Paranjpe, vice-president, Surfing Federation of India, said in a press release.

“The quality of surfers that we see at the festival is astonishing each passing year. We are very focused on extending our support to the sport to develop it and nurture it,” said Arun Vasu, managing director, TT Group, which is organising the event.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes and India Test opener Murali Vijay would be associated with the event.

