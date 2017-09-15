Only in Express

TOP athletes to get monthly stipend of Rs 50,000: Rajyavardhan Rathore

The government has selected 152 elite athletes under the Target Olympic Podium scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision. The stipend will be paid with effect from September 1.

By: PTI | Published:September 15, 2017 8:44 pm
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, sports minister, sporst minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, sports news, indian express Rajyavardhan Rathore’s announcement meant that the sports ministry has accepted the recommendation of the Olympic Task Force, headed by Abhinav Bindra, in this regard. (Source: PTI)
Top News

Elite athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month to meet their pocket expenses, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore announced today.

Rathore’s announcement meant that the sports ministry has accepted the recommendation of the Olympic Task Force, headed by Abhinav Bindra, in this regard.

The government has selected 152 elite athletes under the Target Olympic Podium scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision. The stipend will be paid with effect from September 1.

“MYAS @IndiaSports announces Rs 50k/month pocket allowance for 152 elite athletes preparing for Tokyo/CWG/Asian Games. Athletes first, always!” Rathore wrote on the official Twitter handle.

“The allowance applies wef 1 Sep 2017 & is purely for pocket expenses of elite athletes. Committed to providing all resources to our champions.”

The sports ministry was getting in touch with all the athletes selected under the TOP scheme to get training and competition exposure plan and any further assistance required for preparation of the prestigious competitions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
46
Zone B - Match 78
FT
30
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (46-30)
Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
0
VS
0
Zone A - Match 79
Sep 16, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 80

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 