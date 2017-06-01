Top athletes are allowed to have a personal coach in addition to the existing national coach, says Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel said that the coaches will be a major part of any delegation rather than the Federation officials Vijay Goel said that the coaches will be a major part of any delegation rather than the Federation officials

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday has said that top athletes in India have been allowed to keep personal coaches apart from being provided assistance to procure personal equipment by the government.

“If there is a need, top athletes are allowed to have a personal coach in addition to the existing national coach. Besides, liberal assistance was given to athletes to procure personal equipment,” said Goel at a press conference. “The coaches will be a major part of any delegation rather than the Federation officials. In selection of teams also, coaches will have a major say now for fair and transparent selection,” he added.

On the issue of development of coaches he said, “Recently boxing coaches were trained by bringing internationally accredited master coaches. Master trainers are being invited to upgrade coach development program. Foreign faculty is being engaged at NIS, Patiala and LNIPE, Gwalior.”

“SAI coaches will be imparted induction training as well as phase-wise training during service as part of in-service capacity development program. Structured course modules have been framed and promotions will be linked with their trainings. “Regular coaches will be 50 per cent and rest will be on contract based as a flexi-mode and need based on gap analysis. Physical proficiency test has been devised for coaches so that they continue to perform at their highest level,” he said. Even the “athletes will be checked for injury before every major international event”, insisted Goel.

On the issue of sending coaches to other countries for development he said, “Sending coaches abroad for capacity enhancement is being implemented for strength and conditioning. 25 coaches have already undergone two weeks training at Birmingham.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd