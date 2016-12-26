Top 2016 Sports Moments – In Photos

Chronicling the Top 2016 Sports Moments. Chronicling the Top 2016 Sports Moments.

Historic and memorable sporting events occur on a daily basis and they accumulate over years and are etched in one’s memory for a long period. And 2016 was by no means an exception in which there were the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro to add to the sporting festivities. There were records, history, plenty of ‘firsts’, retirements and dominance from the pool to the football pitch. We bring you the best moments from 2016 in sports (or try to).

Novak Djokovic achieves career Grand Slam

Djokovic had won all the other Grand Slams on offer but the French Open always played the elusive one. He would reach four semi-finals over the years and three finals but each time, he would come up one short. Until 2016.

The Serbian would finally take his Grand Slam tally to 12 by posting a come-from-behind win in the final over his nearest rival Andy Murray. In the process, he would become the eighth player to achieve the Career Grand Slam and at that juncture would hold all four Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams equals Steffi Graf’s record

Serena Williams matched legend Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams when she won the Wimbledon in 2016. The American could have had more Slams in the year but for a loss in the showdown matches at the Australian Open and then the French Open.

Up next for Serena in the list of records to beat is Margaret Court’s record of 24 Slams – the most in women’s tennis.

Usain Bolt achieves triple, triple at Rio Olympics

Usain Bolt had already registered his name into record books and at the Rio Olympics – his final Summer Games – the Jamaican added to his accomplishments by adding three more gold medals around his neck.

He had already won the 100m and the 200m sprints, and in his final race for Jamaica in the 4 X 100m relay, Bolt ‘the fastest man’ combined with Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake and Nickel Ashmeade to make it a perfect trifecta. He thus became the first man to win all three sprint events at three Games.

Michael Phelps ends career with 23 Olympic golds

In his final race before retirement, Michael Phelps led the US swim team to a 400-meter medley relay at the Rio Olympics and finished a career that panned five Summer Games with an unprecedented 28 medals – 23 of them golds.

Phelps had retired after the London Olympics in 2012 and then came back after 18 months to solve the final piece of the jigsaw – a medal in the butterfly event. In Brazil, Phelps captured five gold medals and a silver medal.

Leicester City win Premier League title

The odds of Leicester City winning the Premier League title were stacked at 5,000-to-1 and these were worse odds than Simon Cowell becoming the next Britain Prime Minister or Andy Murray naming his son Novak.

But the Foxes did the unthinkable, the unimaginable to win the Premier League title by edging Spurs in the closing stages of the season to not only lift the trophy but also qualify for Europe’s premier continental tournament – UEFA Champions League.

Portugal win European Championships

Eder’s thumping finish deep into extra time proved to be the deciding factor and the winner as Portugal beat France 1-0 at the Stade de France for their first major tournament win.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy for the Portuguese after he was unable to play much of a role in the finale after being taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury.

Lionel Messi misses penalty, retires and unretires

Argentine Lionel Messi missed a penalty in a scruffy final against Chile in the Copa America Centenario and with pressure of expectations too much for him, arguably the best player in the world and considered one to carry Albiceleste forwards and bring glory, went on to announce a shock retirement.

However after two months of reconsideration he would reverse his decision and come back to work his way towards Argentina’s quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Simone Biles puts on a show at the Rio Olympics

The first Olympic Games and if you looked at gymnast Simone Biles, you would think she was a veteran of the Summer Games. In Rio, she went home with four gold medals – four other gymnasts had performed this feat at a single Olympic Games. But that was in a time when scoring and agility on display was much different than what was on offer this time around.

PV Sindhu wins silver medal at the Rio Olympics

India didn’t have the best of Olympic Games in the South American city with just two medals coming despite sending in the largest contingent in country’s history. One of the two medals belongs to PV Sindhu who defied expectations to make her way into the final in Rio.

She did go the distance in the final against Carolina Marin of Spain, but she couldn’t get the gold medal. However the silver medal brought India’s second medal of the Games and bettered Saina Nehwal’s bronze medal finish at the London Olympics.

Sakshi Malik wins bronze medal at Rio Olympics

Sakshi Malik opened India’s disappointing showing at the Rio Olympics by bagging the bronze medal in the 58kg freestyle wrestling category. The girl from Haryana pulled off a sensational 8-5 victory in the repechage stages to topple Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan.

In the process, she became only the fourth woman from India to win an Olympic medal following in the footsteps of Karnam Malleshwari, Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal. Soon after Sakshi’s heroics, Sindhu entered this list too.

Sania Mirza becomes sole World No 1

Sania had become the World No 1 alongside Martina Hingis in 2015 in what was already a massive feat for Mirza and for women’s tennis in India. But in 2016, she went a stepped further to take sole custody of the WTA doubles World No 1 ranking at the end of the Cincinnati final in August.

Mirza ended her partnership with Hingis in the year and then teamed up with Barbora Strycova to end the year as the World No 1.

Dipa Karmakar narrowly misses medal at Rio Olympics

It’s rare that a fringe sport such as gymnastics has the Indian population up in the wee hours but that is exactly what happened courtesy Dipa Karmakar. Participating in the Rio Olympics for the first time, the 23-year-old made history to qualify for the final.

She finished fourth to miss out on a bronze medal by a narrow margin of 0.15 points after posting a score of 15.066 points in the final.

Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs ended the longest title drought in baseball to win the World Series by beating Cleveland Indians 4-3 in the best-of-seven series despite being 3-1 down. The Cubs thereby ended a 108-year wait with their last title coming in 1908.

The win gave the Cubs their third World Series crown.

Nico Rosberg wins his first F1 title

Nico Rosberg sealed his first Formula 1 championship in a season that went right down to the wire and the German emulated his father’s championship winning exploits at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He needed to finish inside the top three with his nearest rival and teammate Lewis Hamilton close on his heels. However with a second placed finish, Nico clinched his first title to become the sport’s 33rd champion.

But he would not be defending his title in 2017 as Nico announced surprise retirement at the F1 Awards Gala.

Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA title

Almost like Chicago Cubs’ long wait for a title and come-from-behind win, Cleveland Cavaliers did the same in the NBA Finals but against a team that had won a record 73 of 82 games in the regular season – Golden State Warriors. Led by LeBron James, Cleveland ended the city’s 52-year-wait for a major sports title with the last significant success being the NFL crown for the Cleveland Browns in 1964.

LeBron registered 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the final and deciding game which the Cavs won 93-89 with James clinching the MVP Award in the finals for the third time.

Kobe Bryant retires

Kobe Bryant brought to an end a glittering career of 20 years that started and ended with the same team – Los Angeles Lakers. In his final game against the Utah Jazz, he produced 60 points to bring his tally to 33,643 points.

‘Mamba’ called time on his career in which he won five NBA titles with a capacity 18,000 filling in the Staples Center in Los Angeles for his final game.

