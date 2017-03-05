To identify, train from school level, Maharashtra plans talent search for ‘future Olympians’

Candidates who show a potential for excellence will be provided training at the sports complex in Balewadi Candidates who show a potential for excellence will be provided training at the sports complex in Balewadi

Most sportspersons in India have a few common complaints: lack of support from the government while they undergo training and lack of opportunities to harness talent at a young age. Now, the Sports and Youth Affairs department of the Maharashtra government has decided to take some steps to ensure that these complaints are resolved.

In a government resolution (GR) issued on March 3, the department has said that training sportspersons for Olympics-level games is a continuous process and it should be started at a young age. The department has kicked off a ‘talent search’ for students with potential, who will be trained to become international-level sportspersons.

Those searching for talented students must keep Olympic-level competitions in mind as the eventual target, stated the GR. Students should be identified at school or district-level competitions, after which they should be trained and encouraged to participate in international-level competitions, it said.

The notification lists 16 Olympic sports — wrestling, hockey, athletics, shooting, boxing, sailing, badminton, tennis, fencing, swimming, modern pentathlon, weight lifting, cycling, archery, gymnastics and table tennis — in which the department specifically wants to identify young talent.

“International sportspersons said that when they had to participate in international events, adequate facilities and sports related literature was not available. Last minute preparations were made and often they were not up to an international mark. To ensure that the best players no more have to face this difficulty, world-class facilities like sports science centre, fitness centre, physiotherapy, sports counselling, nutrition, medical services will be provided,” stated the GR.

Also on the anvil is a committee of experts, which will supervise and control training at the local level, and give inputs about requisite changes in training methods. Those candidates who show a potential for excellence will be provided advanced training at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

In addition to expert trainers and sportspersons from India, foreign trainers and sportspersons will also be roped in to guide potential candidates. Potential candidates will also be taken to pre-qualifier rounds of international events, so that they get an opportunity to observe and learn, stated the GR.

Sportstars have welcomed the state government’s move, saying it is a much-needed initiative. Olympic shooter and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat said, “Grooming a sportsperson for an international sports competition must happen at an young age, to enable them to achieve that level of excellence. That’s how it happens across the world. Also, except shooting, most sports have an early retirement age and so sportspersons must be groomed at the school level. Not only will they provide facilities to students, they will also take them abroad, which is a good move because when we went international for the first time, many things were new and we were not accustomed to them. So the more exposure they have, the better their game will get”.

Chess grandmaster Abhijit Kunte said, “Besides enhancing facilities at the Balewadi sports complex, an overall upgrade of all district sports complexes needs be done, as training is a continuous process and facilities are needed locally. Also, while the scheme pertains to Olympic sports, I hope such a talent search is also conducted for other international sports such as chess, since we have a lot of unrealised potential in schools for it as well”.

However, the GR is vague about the actual implementation of the idea.

Nand Kumar, principal secretary, school education and sports department, said another GR will be issued soon. “This circular was just to make the idea clear. In the next circular, detailed instructions would be given on how to go about this,” he said.