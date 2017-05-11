Tintu Luka has done well despite limitations, says PT Usha

PT Usha said that Tintu Luka has managed decent results despite her limitations.. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) PT Usha said that Tintu Luka has managed decent results despite her limitations.. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Indias greatest ever female sprinter till date, PT Usha, has gone on to say that she would not like to take any blame for Tintu Luka’s unending struggles to make it big on the world stage. However, she did say that Tintu has managed decent results despite her limitations. Though at the World Championships, where the best in the business compete, she has struggled to make an impression in her three attempts so far.

In an interview with PTI, she said,”For me, it’s not a problem but show me one foreign coach who has come here, trained Indian athletes and has got the medals (World Championship and Olympics). Since the year 2000, foreign coaches are training India athletes, are there any Olympic medals? Are you saying that only if Tintu trains with a foreign coach, she will get the medal.”

“It is up to Tintu, not me (to decide on her future) Tintu is senior Asiad medallist, Jessy Joseph is junior Asia Championship gold medallist, Jisna Matthew (Indian relay team member) is also there. Lot of others are coming up,” she said defending her training methods

Usha also spoke about how she has been trying various methods to help Tintu and said, “We are trying different methods with her but it is no suiting Tintu. 800 metres is not same for all. Tintu runs with the speed. Running with the speed means, take 400m time, 600 time and 1000m time and then you take a percentage and make a lap. And run one more lap and it will be may be 3, 3.5 seconds above the second lap, it is like that.”

“The other one is run a slow lap and maybe the sam second lap. The second one may be 1 second lower than the first. But this is a very rare case in the world, it is a ver rare case. It is not possible for everybody. Tintu was trying both the but it was not suiting,” Usha explained

Usha said the way Tintu starts the race is actually the best option for her and they will continue with the same strategy for the upcoming World Championship in London

“She is not comfortable when she goes slow. If you run 1:30 for 600m, the (last) 200m will be same, if you are 1:27. then also the (last) 200m will be same. If she goes slow and tries for acceleration, her muscles get stiff, not giving the pull (required during finishing stage).”

On Tintu’s performance at the Rio Olympics, she said, “Last Olympics, she had a bronchial infection and 800 runners need more oxygen. It was difficult for her but she did it in two minutes, which is a world class time. So, if she goes fast, she will be capable of performing better.

“She was in good form before Rio. Tintu did 3 times (races) under 2 minutes. Does it mean she is going wrong? You see her physique, she is very short, a lot of limitations are there but still, we made her run under two minutes.” Usha further added.

