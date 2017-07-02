Tickets for Vijender Singh’s bout against Zulpikar Maimaitiali go on sale

Vijender Singh would be up against Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a double title fight in August. (Source: PTI) Vijender Singh would be up against Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a double title fight in August. (Source: PTI)

Indian boxer Vijender Singh would be up against Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a double title fight in August and the online ticket sales of the bout began on Sunday. The tickets are available on the www.bookmyshow.com website.

The price of the tickets will be between Rs 1200 – 12,000 in different categories. The tickets of the general category are divided into two categories, namely Purple and Blue stand and are priced at Rs. 1200 and the Bronze Stand will cost Rs. 1500.

While the Ringside tickets too are divided into three categories, Silver, Gold and Diamond.

The Silver Stand will cost Rs. 3000, the Gold will be costing Rs. 8000 while the value of Diamond Stand would cost Rs. 12000.

“I love the city of Mumbai, the people here are very welcoming, the vibe of this city is very exciting. I hope a lot of people come out and support me. I am confident there will be loud cheering for me and people will enjoy watching the bout.”

The Indian grabbed a record of 7 knockout wins while his Chinese counterpart has 5 knockout wins in his kitty. Other boxers that would be a part of the event would be Akhil Kumar and Jitneder Kumar. WBC Asia Welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat, Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal and Kuldeep Dhanda are amongst the other names that will be a part of ‘Battleground Asia’.

