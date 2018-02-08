Three-way fight for honours in Khelo India Games

Maharashtra’s Achinta Sheuli during his gold medal effort in the boys’ 77kg class category. Maharashtra’s Achinta Sheuli during his gold medal effort in the boys’ 77kg class category.

The top three states -Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi were engaged in a titanic tussle for honours at the end of the penultimate day of the first Khelo India School Games, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Maharashtra with 24 gold held a slender lead over previous day’s leaders Haryana (23 gold) and hosts Delhi (22 gold) as the Games reached its climax.

With one more day left, the race for the honours in terms of gold medals is still wide open as more than 50 golds will be decided on a packed final day.

Boxing itself will account for 26 gold medals on the last day.

Maharashtra picked up a rich haul of 16 medals, including five golds to inch ahead of Haryana in the medals tally on the penultimate day of the first Khelo India School Games.

Maharashtra, who were trailing overnight leaders by three gold medals a day earlier, won both the kho-kho gold medals besides two more in gymnastics and one in weightlifting.

Maharashtra now have 24 gold, 26 silver and 34 bronze for a total of 84 medals, while Haryana added one gold, one silver and one bronze today to slip to the second place with 23 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze for a total of 60 medals.

Hosts Delhi, who won three golds in gymnastics during the day, have the second highest number of medals at 77.

Maharashtra have 83 and are lying third in terms of gold medals. Delhi also has 24 silver and 31 bronze.

Delhi’s haul for the day was three gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Karnataka (15 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze) occupy the fourth spot, while Uttar Pradesh (9 gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze) are fifth and Manipur, who picked up a big haul two gold, two silver and one bronze in the day, are sixth with a total of nine gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu (6-11-10) and Punjab, who had three gold in judo today, are now eighth with six gold, two silver and 14 bronze medals.

The day’s most gold medals on offer were in gymnastics where nine sets of medals were awarded.

Delhi picked up one-third of them through Mehakpreet Kaur (girls all round rhythmic), Shayan Sharma (boys floor) and Srishti Manchanda (artistic – beam in girls).

Maharashtra (through Sandeep Lal in boys rings and Purva Vijay in boys uneven bars) picked up two golds, while West Bengal won golds from Protishtha Samanta (girls vault) and Bidisha Gayen (girls floor).

Maharashtra, considered a powerhouse in kho-kho, lived up to their reputation by grabbing a golden double, winning both boys and girls titles.

After winning the girls final beating Gujarat 7-6, the Maharashtra boys defeated Kerala 11-10 in the summit clash.

Judo saw Punjab lead the domination among boys, picking up all three golds on offer on the day, while the three golds in girls section were shared by Gujarat, Manipur and Haryana.

Punjab’s champion judokas of the day were Harshpreet Singh (81kg), Manpreet Singh (73kg) and Mehakpreet Singh (66kg).

In weightlifting, the four gold medals were shared by Punjab (through Jasveer – boys 94kg), Telengana (through H Karthik – boys 85kg), Maharashtra (through Achinta Sheuli – boys 77kg) and Manipur (through Warepam Sapana Devi – girls 69kg).

