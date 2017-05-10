Three Russian Olympic medalists get doping case appeal dates

Anna Chicherova tested positive for an anabolic steroid in reanalysis of her urine sample eight years later. (Source: AP) Anna Chicherova tested positive for an anabolic steroid in reanalysis of her urine sample eight years later. (Source: AP)

Three Russian Olympic medalists have appeal hearings in doping cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this month.

CAS says high jumper Anna Chicherova’s appeal is May 30-31 to challenge the IOC stripping her 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medal.

Chicherova tested positive for an anabolic steroid in reanalysis of her urine sample eight years later. She remains the 2012 Olympic champion and a five-time world championship medalist, including the 2011 champion.

On May 15, five Russian cross-country skiers will appeal against provisional suspensions by the International Ski Federation. They include Alexander Legkov, 50-kilometer freestyle champion at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and three-time silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin.

FIS suspended the cross-country skiers in December after they were identified in Richard McLaren’s investigation of a state-backed doping conspiracy in Sochi.

