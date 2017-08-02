Latest News

Three Indian boxers in quarterfinals of Asian Junior Championships

Selay Roy (46kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Aman Sherawat (70kg) entered the last-eight stage after winning their respective opening bouts in the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 2, 2017 9:10 pm
Asian Junior Championships, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Selay Roy Three Indian boxers on Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa. (Source: File)
Top News

Three Indian boxers today advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines. Selay Roy (46kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Aman Sherawat (70kg) entered the last-eight stage after winning their respective opening bouts.

While Roy defeated Japan’s Tagawa Ruka in a unanimous verdict, Kattimani got the better of Saudi Arabia’s Majrashi Ziyad Ali. Sherawat, on the other hand, eased past UAE’s Saif Alkindi in his opening bout to advance. However, Swapnil Anil (50kg) lost to Kazakhstan’s Talgat Syrymbetov.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
26
Zone A - Match 7
FT
20
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-20)
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
8
Live - 1st Half
FT
14
Zone B - Match 10
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 