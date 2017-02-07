Three cyclists injured in crash during Asian Track Championships

Three cyclists were given immediate first aid at the spot and were rushed to the hospital. (Source: PTI) Three cyclists were given immediate first aid at the spot and were rushed to the hospital. (Source: PTI)

Three cyclists suffered injuries – one of them a collar-bone fracture – after they got involved in a mid-race crash on the second day of Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Dehi on Tuesday.

Kasara Bagherpour of Iran, Alif Aiman Safuan of Malaysia and Jinsik Yang of South Korea were involved in a crash during the junior men’s six-lap keirin event finals at the Indian Gandhi Indoor Stadium velodrome.

All three of them were given immediate first aid at the spot and were rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, which is a few kilometres from the velodrome.

They were discharged in the evening after undergoing necessary medical examinations, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) officials said. No Indian was part of the race.

CFI Media Manager Nitin Arya said that the Korean cyclist suffered a collar-bone fracture.

“All the three underwent medical examinations at the LNJP hospital. They have been discharged in the evening after spending a few hours at the hospital. The Korean (Jinsik Yang) got his collar bone fractured and the doctors have put a belt to support it,” Arya told PTI.

The three of them, riding at the last three spots in the six-man field, were in the process of giving a final push at the last lap but got entangled among themselves near one of the bends and had a free fall from the sloped wooden track and found themselves lying on a heap at the flat base area.

The Iranian appeared to have lost his balance first and fell before the other two, following him, crashed onto his cycle in a first such incident in the ongoing championship.