Thousands gather outside stadium for PWL final

A record crowd thronged the KD Jadhav Stadium to watch the Pro Wrestling League final between Haryana Hammers and Punjab Royals, while thousands assembled outside the venue even as celebrities from the world of sports and cinema graced the occasion.

It was a full house with more than 5,000 spectators turning up at wrestling arena to cheer their respective teams, dancing to the beats of drums to make one the nosiest crowd to watch the grand finale.

Organisers said that the spectators began to arrive at the stadium much before the start of the final and as soon as the gates were open, the seats started to fill up fast.

There were thousands waiting outside the gate in search of tickets, eventually blocking the road leading up the stadium gates, making the situation chaotic. It led to huge traffic jams and parking problems.

Those lucky ones who were inside the stadium, were holding flags, posters and donning the colours of both Haryana and Punjab teams.

The crowd rose to a vociferous cheer when Bollywood star Bobby Deol, one of the Punjab Royals owners walked into the stadium, while Sonali Bendre, wife of Haryana Hammers owner Goldie Behl, also graced the occasion.