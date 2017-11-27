Thonakal Gopi earns a place in the record books with China win

Thonakal Gopi clocked 2:15:48s in Dongguan. Thonakal Gopi clocked 2:15:48s in Dongguan.

Thonakal Gopi became the first Indian man to win gold at the Asian Marathon Championship after clocking 2:15:48s in Dongguan, China on Sunday, staving off stiff challenge form Uzbekistan’s Andrey Petrov (2:15:51s) and Mongolia’s Byambalev Tseveenravdan (2:16:14s.).

The Kerala athlete, who trains under coach Surendra Singh Bhandari at the national camp in Bengaluru, has been one of the most consistent long-distance runners in the country. He had finished 25th at the Rio Olympics with a personal best timing of 2:15:25s and 28th in the World Championships in London in August, clocking 2:17:13s.

Even though the running conditions were ideal in the industrial city of Dongguan, the 29-year-old was disappointed at not improving on his personal mark. “It’s a great honour for me to become the first man from India to win this event. I could have done better as the conditions were good. The weather was cool and the roads were perfect. The pollution too was very less compared to what we have in India,” he said after the win. Gopi is now the third gold medalist from the country in this competition. In 1985, Asha Agarwal won whenthe event was part of the Asian Track and Field Championships, while Sunita Godara was the champion in 1992.

Gopi’s coach Bhandari says the preparation for the event had begun after the World Championships. “We had to chose his competitions wisely and that is why I had rested him for a lot of events this year. I am really proud that his efforts have finally borne fruit. He’s one of the most dedicated students,” Singh says.

In the past, Gopi has had issues with hamstring injuries and feels he has finally overcome it by giving more emphaisis to his fitness. Gopi , a silver medallist in the 10k event in 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, will head home for a short break before he resumes training.

