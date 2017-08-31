Only in Express

The United States Olympic sailor loses parts of three fingers in capsize

The governing body says Gulari's fingers became entangled in the rigging of his Nacra 17 when it capsized in strong winds Wednesday. His crew, Helena Scutt of Kirkland, Washington, wasn't injured.

By: AP | Published:August 31, 2017 12:28 pm
Bora Gulari, Detroit, World Championships, Nacra 17 Bora Gulari was recovering at a hospital after surgery and is expected to be back sailing in a month. (Source: File)
U.S. Sailing says Olympian Bora Gulari of Detroit lost parts of three fingers on his right hand when his catamaran capsized during training for the world championships.
His crew, Helena Scutt of Kirkland, Washington, wasn’t injured.

Earlier this month, Nacras that had been converted to foiling catamarans were recalled due to a problem with the daggerboards. It wasn’t clear if there was a problem with the daggerboards in Gulari’s capsize.

Italian coach Gabriele Bruni came to the U.S. crew’s rescue, with U.S. coach David Howlett arriving a few minutes later. Scutt, who also is a U.S. Olympian, sailed the boat back to shore with help from Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Santiago Lange of Argentina.

Gulari was recovering at a hospital after surgery and is expected to be back sailing in a month.

