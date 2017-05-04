European Athletics proposes new plan to rewrite all records set before 2005

Mike Powell beat Bob Beamon’s 23-year-old mark in long jump in 1991. (Source: Express Archive) Mike Powell beat Bob Beamon’s 23-year-old mark in long jump in 1991. (Source: Express Archive)

The European Athletics has proposed a radical plan to the International Association of Athletics Federation to erase all world and European records set before 2005 because a large number of controversial records were set by East German and Soviet Union athletes in the 1980s, when use of performance-enhancing drugs is thought to have been widespread. Samples were not stored prior to 2005, making it impossible to re-test.

THE EXECUTIONER

Pierce O’Callaghan called it a necessary evil and has European Athletics prez Svein Arne Hansen and IAAF top boss Seb Coe’s backing.

“By doing nothing you’re penalising the athletes of today who have to deal with out-of-competition testing while going up against records from the Cold War era. Our view is that nobody believes those are clean records — they were set under different conditions, so we have to tackle that and find a legally-binding solution.”

ATHLETICS’ COMPULSIONS

Usain Bolt is set to retire by end of this season leaving the sport without a marketable young star

IAAF is trying to sell a fresh sport to a young generation, by erasing a grubby past

Widespread doping and scandals in Russia have plunged the sport into a massive credibility crisis

QUESTIONS UNANSWERED

How many samples of world records post 2005 have been actually stored?

How is this effective deterrence against future doping?

Do those losing the world records also lose the medals?

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

American Mike Powell’s long-jump world record in 1991

Jonathan Edwards’ triple jump in 1995

Paula Radcliffe’s women’s marathon mark from 2003

Steve Cram, World records for 1,500m, mile and 2,000m in 19 days in 1985

“The plan lump us all in with the cheats. It’s not our fault that over the years the sport did not police itself properly. It’s not our fault they didn’t do their job. It is crucial that any changes implemented retrospectively seriously consider the impact on the countless number of athletes who have achieved their world or area record by competing clean and adhering to the rules. It’s the easy route out and a PR exercise. I don’t think it’s going to change anything. It’s not going to stop people cheating.”

Colin Jackson, World Indoor 60m hurdles record.

“What they’re saying is they don’t trust the performances of the majority of people before 2005. It’s really quite offensive when I’ve put so much time and effort into my career. You can never erase history. The athletes have a legacy which should stand unless they are guilty and are found doping.”

Mike Powell beat Bob Beamon’s 23-year-old mark in long jump in 1991

“I am more than angry, I feel betrayed by the sport I helped to promote for more than 30 years. I could lose thousands per year in appearance [money]. Is the IAAF going to compensate me?”

STRING OF RECORDS

In women’s athletics, the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,000m, one mile and 3,000m records were all set in the 1980s and 1990s. That a quarter of a century has passed without these records being even grazed, raises suspicion.

Women’s 800 metres – Jarmila Kratochvilova (Czechoslovakia). Record: 34 years.

Set in: July 1983, 1min 53.28sec.

Next Best: Nadezhda Olizarenko (Soviet Union) in 1980, clocking 1:53.43.

Most Recent: Caster Semenya at Rio Olympics, 1:55.28

n Women’s 400 metres – Marita Koch (East Germany). Record: 32 years.

Set in: 1985 World Championships, 47.6sec

Next Best: Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1985, clocking 47.99

Most Recent: Dope tainted Antonina Krivoshapka at the Russian Championship, 49.16.

2016 Olympic time: Shaunae Miller, 49.44

n Men’s discus – Jürgen Schult (East Germany). Record: 30 years.

Set in: 1986 in Neubrandenburg, 74.08m.

Next Best: Virgilijus Alekna (Lithuania) in 2000, 73.88m

Most Recent: Piotr Malachowski in Hengelo in 2013, 71.84.

n Men’s hammer – Yuriy Sedykh (USSR). Record: 30 years

Set in: European Championship in Stuttgart in 1986, 86.74.

Next Best: Team-mate Sergey Litvinov (USSR) at Stuttgart in 1986, 86.04m.

Most Recent: Pawel Fadjdek at 2012 World Championships in Beijing, 83.93m.

n Women’s high jump – Stefka Kostadinova (Bulgaria). Record: 29 years

Set in: World Championships in Rome in 1987, 2.09m.

Next Best: Croatian Blanka Vlašic in 2009, 2.08m

Most Recent: 2012 Olympic champion Anna Chicherova (Rus) equalled Kostadinova’s 1996 mark, 2.05.

n Women’s shot put – Natalya Lisovskaya (USSR). Record: 29 years.

Set In: 1987, 22.63m.

Next Best: The previous record set by Ilona Briesenick (East Germany) in 1980, 22.45m.

Most Recent: American Michelle Carter at Rio Olympics was a full 2 metres behind, 20.45m.

n Women’s 100 metres – Florence Griffith Joyner (USA). Record: 28 years.

Set in: 1988 Seoul Olympics, at 10.49sec.

Next Best: Carmelita Jeter in 2009, 10.64sec

Most Recent: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s in 2012, 10.70sec.

n Women’s 200 metres – Florence Griffith Joyner (USA). Record: 28 years.

Set in: 1988 Seoul Olympics, 21.34sec.

Next Best: Dope-disgraced Marion Jones, at Continental Cup in 1998, 21.62sec

Most Recent: Dafne Schippers in 2015, 21.63

n Women’s long jump – Galina Chistyakova (USSR). Record: 28 years

Set In: 1988 Leningrad, 7.52m

Next Best: Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA) in 1994, 7.49m

Most Recent: Brittney Reese (USA) in 2013 – 26 centimetres off, 7.25m

