Terrorism and sports can’t go along, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

After India denied visas to Pakistan wrestlers and squash players, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the relationship between the two countries can only improve after Pakistan puts a stop to terrorism.

The squash and wrestling teams were denied visas to participate in the Asian Championships that are scheduled to take place in India next week. Last year, Pakistan’s junior hockey team was also not issued visas for the FIH Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

Goel said that terrorism and sports cannot go hand in hand. “Terrorism and sports can’t go along and Pakistan should understand that. The relation between India and Pakistan can be cordial only after Pakistan stops sponsoring cross border terrorism,” Goel told the media after the announcement of National Youth Awards in the captital Delhi.

He said that India take these ties seriously and hopes that the lack of sporting ties between the two countries will put pressure on their goverment to fight terrorism. “India take these things very seriously. We are not at loss, our decision to stop bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will force Pakistani people to put pressure on their government to act against terrorism.”

“The entire world knows Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism,” he added.

He also spoke about the FIFA U-17 World Cup preparations as India prepare to host the football event in October. He recently met the Chief Minister of Kerala and gave May 15 as the deadline for all facilities to be ready after Kochi failed to meet the required preparations for the event.

“After my people gave me report that things are not going well with regard to preparation (of FIFA World Cup) I myself decided to visit different venues. I met the Sports Minister and Chief Minister of Kerala recently. I will visit Kolkata on May 5,” he said.

“I have instructed all the stakeholders that everything need to be in order by the deadline of May 15. I am confident that everything will be in place,”

