Latest News

Terrorism and sports can’t go along, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel said that terrorism and sports can't go together after Pakistan's wrestling and squash teams were denied visas for the Asian Championships.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 3, 2017 4:05 pm
Vijay Goel, dda plots, vacant dda plots, Union sports minister, delhi dda flats, delhi news, indian express news Vijay Goel said that Pakistan needs to stop sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

After India denied visas to Pakistan wrestlers and squash players, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the relationship between the two countries can only improve after Pakistan puts a stop to terrorism.

The squash and wrestling teams were denied visas to participate in the Asian Championships that are scheduled to take place in India next week. Last year,  Pakistan’s junior hockey team was also not issued visas for the FIH Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

Goel said that terrorism and sports cannot go hand in hand. “Terrorism and sports can’t go along and Pakistan should understand that. The relation between India and Pakistan can be cordial only after Pakistan stops sponsoring cross border terrorism,” Goel told the media after the announcement of National Youth Awards in the captital Delhi.

He said that India take these ties seriously and hopes that the lack of sporting ties between the two countries will put pressure on their goverment to fight terrorism. “India take these things very seriously. We are not at loss, our decision to stop bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will force Pakistani people to put pressure on their government to act against terrorism.”

“The entire world knows Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism,” he added.

He also spoke about the FIFA U-17 World Cup preparations as India prepare to host the football event in October. He recently met the Chief Minister of Kerala and gave May 15 as the deadline for all facilities to be ready after Kochi failed to meet the required preparations for the event.

“After my people gave me report that things are not going well with regard to preparation (of FIFA World Cup) I myself decided to visit different venues. I met the Sports Minister and Chief Minister of Kerala recently. I will visit Kolkata on May 5,” he said.

“I have instructed all the stakeholders that everything need to be in order by the deadline of May 15. I am confident that everything will be in place,”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    sdas
    May 3, 2017 at 5:02 pm
    Excellent and correct decision. Champion's Trophy is next. India should not parti te if there is the slightest chance to play against terroristan.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

    IPL Fixtures

    TODAY

    41st T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

    Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    42nd T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

    Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

    Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

    43rd T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

    M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    44th T20

    04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    45th T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

    Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

    Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi