Latest News

Ten years apart, Barbora Spotakova wins second gold at World Championships

Barbora Spotakova, the world record holder, of the Czech Republic threw 66.76 metres on her second attempt in the final, which proved enough to clinch a second world gold for her, having won the first one 10 years ago.

By: Reuters | London | Published:August 9, 2017 1:46 pm
world athletics championships, world championships london, barbora Spotakova Barbora Spotakova is a two-time Olympic champion as well. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

An emotional Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic said it felt “so easy” to regain the javelin world title she first won 10 years ago at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The world record holder threw 66.76 metres on her second attempt in the final, which proved enough to clinch a second world gold for the 36-year-old.

In the same stadium where she won the second of her Olympic titles five years ago, a jubilant Spotakova was lifted aloft by a member of her team following her final throw.

“At this stadium, I am unbeatable. There must be something in the air about London. I cannot explain it but when I enter this stadium, I always feel so calm and relaxed. I believed I could really win it today, I was so focused and confident,” she said.

“The whole day I was thinking about my last world title which was 10 years ago in Osaka. Actually, it is also almost exactly five years since my Olympic title here in London.

“These facts made me feel very emotional and I could not believe it has been already such a long time ago. I do not even know if I deserve this title today, it felt so easy.”

Although she did not come anywhere near to her world record mark of 72.28, it was a vast improvement on the previous year for the Czech who took bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Sara Kolak of Croatia, the Olympic champion, missed out on the medal places by finishing fourth.

China’s Li Lingwei, twice Asian champion, threw a personal best of 66.25 to clinch silver and her compatriot Lyu Huihui, who came second in Beijing two years ago, claimed bronze with her penultimate throw of 65.26.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
21
Zone B - Match 19
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 20
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 