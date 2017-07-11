Tamil Nadu government appoints squash player Joshna Chinnappa in Electricity department

The Tamil Nadu government appoints squash player Joshna Chinnappa as a senior sports officer in TANGEDCO. (Source: File) The Tamil Nadu government appoints squash player Joshna Chinnappa as a senior sports officer in TANGEDCO. (Source: File)

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed squash player Joshna Chinnappa as a senior sports officer in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), which comes under the Electricity department.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami handed over the appointment letter to Chinnappa at the Secretariat on Tuesday, an official press note said.

The decision to make a direct appointment under the sports quota was made on a request by the squash player, the release said.

Chinnappa had won the women’s title in the Asian Individual Squash Championship in April. She also reached the quarterfinals of the World Championship in Egypt earlier this year and has won seven titles in her career so far.

She won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the women’s doubles with Dipika Pallikal-Karthik. On Monday, the Chief Minister had announced cash rewards for Tamil Nadu athletes who won medals in the Asian Athletic Championship, which concluded in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

He told the state assembly that Pudukottai runner G Lakshmanan, who won the gold in 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres event would receive Rs 20 lakh while Arokiya Rajiv of Tiruchirapalli, who claimed a gold as part of the 4X100 relay and a silver in the 400 metres event would get Rs 15 lakh.

