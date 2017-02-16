Takanashi backs up World Cup series win with another victory

Japan’s Sara Takanashi gets a high-five with Japan’s Yuki Ito in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Source: AP) Japan’s Sara Takanashi gets a high-five with Japan’s Yuki Ito in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Source: AP)

A day after clinching her fourth World Cup overall series title with a second-place finish, Sara Takanashi went one better Thursday by winning a World Cup ski jumping event at Pyeongchang, site of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old Takanashi had 215.10 points, beating Japanese teammate Yuti Ito’s 213.60. Maren Lundby of Norway, who led after the first round with a Thursday-best jump of 103 meters, finished in third place with 210.20 points.

Stefan Kraft of Austria had the best jump in both rounds to win the men’s event Wednesday. His jumps of 138 and 137.5 meters gave him 293.5 points. Andreas Wellinger of Germany was second with 279.8, while World Cup series leader Kamil Stoch of Poland was third with 268.2.

Stoch has 1,240 points to lead the men’s standings, but Kraft is just 100 points behind in second. The men had a second event scheduled later Thursday in Pyeongchang.