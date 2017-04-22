Table Tennis: Defying age, Souvik Roy still regular on national circuit

Roy gives tips to budding players at Learning Path School in Mohali on Friday. Jasbir Malhi Roy gives tips to budding players at Learning Path School in Mohali on Friday. Jasbir Malhi

AS ONE of the seniormost players playing in the table tennis senior nationals, 38-year-old player and coach Souvik Roy has been a regular on the national circuit for more than 15 years. A multiple winner in the junior circuit in the early 1990s, Roy turned to coaching two years ago and apart from running the Lonely Wolves TT Academy in Kolkata, he still has the desire to compete at the national level. The West Bengal player is in Chandigarh to conduct a training session for youngsters in the region.

“There is talent in Chandigarh and Punjab and junior players like Parvita and Pawan apart from Pankaj Sidana, who won bronze medal in the team event at the Asian School Table Tennis Championships in Singapore last year, can do well at the senior level. The players show a lot of dedication and they had some problem areas in action but they have shown improvement during the last 10 days. The junior player should play as many tournaments as they can and it will help their game,” said Roy, who also coached the Bangladesh TT team during the South Asian Championships in 2011 where the team won bronze.

Roy, who started playing in 1990, won his first international medal during the Indian team’s Kazakhstan trip in 1992 where he won the title in the singles category followed by bagging the sub-junior national doubles title in 1992 and junior nationals doubles title in 1996. He was also a member of the Bengal team that won bronze in the 1996 senior nationals and Roy missed playing for more than eight years before resuming in 2008.

Moumita Dutta, Roy’s trainee, won six medals in this year’s junior nationals, including the U-19 singles title, and the youngster also won the doubles bronze medal in the Belgium Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis Championship on Friday. “Moumita is an exceptional talent and she showed her dominance in the junior nationals this year. She lost in the quarter-finals in Belgium but the bronze medal in the doubles will boost her confidence. In Bengal, junior players get a chance to play in more than 60 tournaments in a year and it helps their game. They are stroke players and this helps them at the national level,” he said.

Roy was also part of the Indian training group under foreign coach Massimo Costantini which attended the Asian Programme Training Camp in USA in 2011. He has also seen Achanta Sharath Kamal from close and believes that his dedication and training make him best among Indian players. “Even at this age, Sharath prefers to train abroad and playing in different leagues across the world helps his game. But there should be more academies of international standard in India. In badminton, academies like Gopichand Academy have raised the level of the game. We need such academies in TT in India,” added the coach, who lost in the second round of this year’s nationals.

