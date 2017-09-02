‘System’ also to be blamed for India’s World Wrestling Championships debacle, says Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat thanked JSW sports for backing her before stating that not all wrestlers are so lucky and that the system should take care of players with lesser access to resources. (Source: File) Vinesh Phogat thanked JSW sports for backing her before stating that not all wrestlers are so lucky and that the system should take care of players with lesser access to resources. (Source: File)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Saturday, posted a statement on Twitter in which she appealed for a “good system” that takes care of athletes. He statement comes after India’s horrendous show at the World Championships in France where the team could not win a single medal.

She thanked JSW sports for backing her before stating that not all wrestlers are so lucky and that the system should take care of players with lesser access to resources. “Main apni khud ki galtiyon ko correct karne main koi kasar naahi chhodungi but at the same time, humare system ko bhi apni galtiyan sudharni padegi (I will leave no stone unturned to rectify my mistakes but the system should also undergo course correction),” Vinesh wrote.

It was earlier reported that the Indian wrestlers had trained with 14, 15 year-old French wrestlers who were the trainees of a local wrestling club in the border town of Lorraine in preparation for the tournament. WFI blamed local organisers for not providing them good facilities

for Indian team’s preparations.

Phogat further stated that for the past one year, the national team is in dire need of a foreign coach but nothing has happened on that front. “The Indian wrestling team badly needs a foreign coach and a lot has been said and written over the past one year but there is no progress on that front. We desperately need foreign exposure trips but I guess for the next one year, we will have to train in India,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site, venting her ire.

