Synthetic tracks, multipurpose halls to be provided to all Haryana districts: state Sports Minister

Sports Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that synthetic tracks and multipurpose halls would be provided in all the districts of Haryana so that athletes could have access to basic facilities for improving thei skill in their respective sport.

Addressing the athletes on the concluding day of the state level youth festival at Ambala Cantonment, he said that sports nurseries were being opened throughout the state. He also said that a nursery would start in Ambala Cantonment in January.

He said that the sports ministry would provide coaches to those educational institutions which would initiate the nursery.

He said that Haryana had all the potential to develop players in wrestling and other sports too.

He said that a state level wrestling competition would be organised in Ambala Cantonment soon.

Vij said that the former government had winded up the youth welfare ministry to exploit the youth of the country.

He said that state government would soon make a youth policy for the young generation of the state.