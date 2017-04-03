Swiss teenage skier defies gravity to finish record breaking jump, watch video

Freestyle skiing produces some of the best visuals in the world of winter sports. (Source: AP) Freestyle skiing produces some of the best visuals in the world of winter sports. (Source: AP)

Freestyle Skiing produces some of the best visuals that you can see in winter sports and at the Suzuki Nine Royals in Italy, a skier did something that would be talked about for years to come. 18-year-old Swiss skier Andri Ragettli became the first person to do a quad cork 1800, which means he completed five rotations while flipping four times off-axis, all in one jump.

It is not the first time that Andrea Ragettli has shocked the world with his skill. At the age of 17, he became the first to do back-to-back triples in both directions in his first run at the XG Aspen 2016.

Ragettli also finished second to Vincent Gagnier in the Big Air at Fenway event in February 2016. He won the World Cup season title in 2015-16 and placed second this year, in addition to fifth- and sixth-place finishes at the last two Winter X Games.

Known for it’s innovative courses, the Suzuki Nine Royals brings together the world’s most gifted male and female skiers and snowboarders for a week of photo-shoots and filming to push both sports to the next level.

