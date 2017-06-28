Sushil Kumar’s opponent still can’t forget the ‘ear-biting’ London Olympics 2012 semifinal

Sushil Kumar is a double-Olympic medalist for India. Sushil Kumar is a double-Olympic medalist for India.

When Sushil Kumar returned from the London Olympics 2012, everyone conveniently forgot of the dramatic fashion in which he reached the final of the men’s freestyle 66 category. However, five years and an Olympics later, Sushil’s semifinal opponent Akhzurek Tanatrov of Kazakhstan has still not forgotten the match that cost him a final berth.

From what it appeared in the videos, one of the most popular wrestlers of India Sushil Kumar bit the ear of his opponent, after he was lagging 0-3 in the third round.

A bleeding Tanatrov did not appeal during the match, which led to Sushil qualifying for the final. The memory of the match appears to still haunt Tanatrov who recently shared the video on his Instagram account.

The video was reshared from a wrestling Instagram profile of Russia that had captioned the video as, “Well, just look at this abnormal Indian as he bit at the Kazakh wrestler’s ear. Straight second Tyson. Semifinal fight in the Olympic Games – 2012 London between S.Kumar and A.Tantarov”

After his return to India, Sushil Kumar said in an interview to the Times of India that he did not bite the opponent’s ear. “No, I didn’t bite my opponent’s ear! So that controversy didn’t affect me at all. In fact, wrestling has helped me a lot to concentrate and when I have a match coming up, I solely concentrate on the game. Nothing else matters,” he had said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd