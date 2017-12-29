Sushil Kumar, Parveen Rana supporters clash during 2018 Commonwealth Games trials

Sushil Kumar after winning the Commonwealth Games 2018 trials. (ANI Photo) Sushil Kumar after winning the Commonwealth Games 2018 trials. (ANI Photo)

Sushil Kumar qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2018 by winning the trials of men’s freestyle 74kg at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium on Friday but controversy once again took centerstage during the trials and not the selection of the team. Sushil beat Dinesh Kumar, Parveen Rana and Jitender on his way to winning the trials but later, allegeldly, his supporters clashed with those of Rana and a fight broke out during the event.

The video shows supporters clashing and beating each other. The fight left many injured after people were attacked with chairs. The video also shows around 25 people beating up Rana’s brother who was severly injured after being attacked with a plastic chair. It is alleged that Rana, while wrestling against Sushil, slapped and bit the senior wrestler which left Sushil’s supporters in anger. Rana lost 7-3 to Sushil.

“It’s very unfortunate and highly condemnable what has happened today at the stadium. I do not support anyone who gets violence in between sportsmanship. My aim is to fight & win for my Nation like a true sportsman & not to win against any group or individual,” Sushil later tweeted.

After the bout, Sushil was said that these incidents have no place in sports and this should not have happened at the stadium. “It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports,” Sushil Kumar said after the bout.

The team which qualified for Commonweatlh Games 2018 will take part in the tournament, scheduled to take place in April 2018 in Gold Coast.

