Sushil Kumar all set to represent India in 2018 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

Sushil Kumar is all set to prove his mettle at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, to be held in Johannesburg from December 15.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 14, 2017 7:55 pm
Sushil Kumar hardly broke a sweat on his way to the yellow metal at the Nationals in men’s 74kg freestyle competition. (Source: Express file)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is all set to prove his mettle at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, to be held in Johannesburg from December 15-17. Sushil, winner of four gold medals and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Championship, will be competing at an international event for the first time after three years.

“Delighted to represent my country once again in #CommonwealthChampionShip All set to bring laurels for my land. Need blessings and good wishes. #JaiHind,” Sushil wrote on his Twitter account. Sushil bagged a gold medal last month at the National Championship in Indore following his return to the mat after three long years.

Although Sushil hardly broke a sweat on his way to the yellow metal at the Nationals as three of his rivals gave him a walk over in men’s 74kg freestyle competition. He just fought the initial two round bouts where he battled for just 2 minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat. Gearing up for next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games, the 34-year-old is also expected to participate at the Pro-Wrestling League (PWL).

