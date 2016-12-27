Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala: Key facts about the two politicians

Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala. (Source: Express file) Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala. (Source: Express file)

Indian Olympics Association on Tuesday named Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as its life presidents. The two are facing various corruption and criminal charges against them but still the IOA went ahead with the appointment. Sports Minister Vijay Goel termed it as a “serious issue.” He also said that he will sought a report from IOA.

The charges against Kalmadi and Chautala are not new. The former was the chief of 2010 CWG Organising Committee and was accused of causing a loss of around Rs 100 crore. The latter was the president of IOA from 2012 to 2014, a tenure which was IOC suspended IOA due to it’s manipulation of elections.

WATCH VIDEO | After Criticism, Suresh Kalmadi Declines Indian Olympic Association Life Presidency

Here’s are the key facts about both politicians

* Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011

* He was the chief of the 2010 CWG Organising Committee

* Sacked for abuse of power and corruption charges

* CBI filed a chargesheet against Kalmadi in 2011

* In 2010, Kalmadi was suspended from Congress Party

* Kalmadi was elected to Lok Sabha thrice

* He was president of Asian Athletics Association from 2000 to 2013

* He was last year made Life President of the Asian athletics body

* From 2001 to 2013, he was in the IAAF

Abhay Chautala and key facts

* Cautala was president of IOA from December 2012 to February 2014

* During his tenure, IOA was suspended by IOC

* Chautala was president of Indian Amateur Boxing Federation

* IABF was terminated after IOC accused it for manipulation in elections

