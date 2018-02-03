Supermom Mira Potkonen not yet Finnished

Finland’s Mira Potkonen (L) defeated Sarita Devi in the 60kg final of the India Open on Friday. The Olympic bronze medallist began boxing only at the age of 28. Finland’s Mira Potkonen (L) defeated Sarita Devi in the 60kg final of the India Open on Friday. The Olympic bronze medallist began boxing only at the age of 28.

Though still a major roadblock, pregnancy need not be the end of the road for a sportsperson, as shown by several elite athletes. Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill struck gold at the 2015 World Championships in 2015, nine months after delivering a son, and followed it with a silver at the Rio Olympics. Margaret Court and Kim Clijsters returned from maternity leave to win Grand Slam titles, and many peg Serena Williams to do the same.

In the conversation about postnatal sporting triumphs being limited to comeback queens, one name is usually missing from it, which is unfortunate as Mira Potkonen’s achievement is in a league of its own. Impressive as the second innings success stories are, the others were well established in their respective sports before taking time off; indeed, some were veritable superstars of their arenas. The Finn, on the other hand, was already 28 when she took up a whole new sport to try and lose the weight she had gained during her second pregnancy, only to end up winning bronze medals at Worlds and Olympics. That she chose the physically demanding sport of boxing makes Potkonen’s accomplishment all the more impressive.

“After trying gymnastics for a while, I joined a boxing gym for fitness where I was spotted by (coach) Maarit Teuronen. She told me I was wasting my talent and asked me to consider it seriously,” says the 37-year-old Potkonen, whose athletic endeavours were limited to dabbling in basketball, volleyball, ice hockey and skiing in school. “When I started training, I thought maybe I will play the national boxing competition. Forget winning the medal, I never even dreamt of making it to the Olympics.”

She almost didn’t make it. Amateur boxing’s age limit of 34 made London 2012 the only shot at Olympic glory for then 31-year-old Potkonen. She lost the final qualifier and it seemed Finland would have to wait longer for its first female Olympian boxer. A year later, International Boxing Association (AIBA) raised the limit to 40 years, clearing the way for Potkonen to qualify for Rio, where she defeated Ireland’s five-time Worlds gold-medallist and defending champion Katie Taylor in the quarterfinal.

“Boxing has never been the top sport in Finland. But after Rio, we are seeing many young girls coming up,” says coach Teuronen — an eight-time national champion and Finland’s representative at the inaugural World Championships in 2001. The 42-year-old has little regret about retiring before women’s boxing made its Olympic debut. “I played my part. I started boxing in 1993, trained Potkonen and won medals at Worlds and Olympic through her.”

On Thursday, Potkonen defeated India’s Sarita Devi to win the gold at the India Open, adding another wrinkle to the story. “Sarita defeated me at the World Championship quarterfinals in 2006. I missed out on a medal here in New Delhi. Through Mira, I have got revenge too,” Teuronen laughs, adding, “It was a very close bout. Mira was able to find the angles and score points but Sarita is always a tough opponent.”

Sarita, 35 and a mother herself, can identify with Potkonen’s struggles. “I have missed everything. My son has turned five and I can’t remember how or when. It has all been a blur,” said Sarita, who was overwhelmed by a surprise visit from her husband and son this week. “You can’t explain how tough it gets. (Mira) has two daughters, she has been very strong.”

Rough initial days

The initial days, with no Skype or WhatsApp, were rough, Potkonen admits. She would have to leave her daughters with ‘ice hockey mums’ or neighbours, while husband Henri cut down on his music gigs to look after the family.

“It was difficult to come home with no results to show for, even though I knew my game was improving,” said Potkonen, whose winnings in 2016 totaled to €443 (approx Rs 35,000) in 2016, before she received a grant of €10,000 (approx Rs 8 lakh) for her Olympic exploits. “It was really frustrating at first but when you reach a level, it gets better. I don’t have to do other jobs (like running the bakery in the small town of Heinävesi) to support.”

Her daughters, 11 and 9, “have hobbies very different from boxing. But they now realise what their mother is doing and why she is away.” There were opportunities to turn professional like sparring partner and WBC super-featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom. But Potkonen’s heart remains in the “Olympic-style.” “Here, you have week-long tournaments and you don’t know who you’ll face next day. There’s a lot more competition than professional. You are training and competing in different parts of the world.”

There’s a more compelling reason. Tokyo Olympics are two years away, and Potkonen has no intention of slowing down, age be damned.

