Superhero-anime duo is Tokyo 2020 mascot

When it came time for the Japanese Olympic Committee to reveal their mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, there was no surprise that the characters would be inspired from a field considered national pride: anime. Introducing the superhero-anime duo, that are yet to be named. The Olympic mascot wears a chequered blue and white pattern, and is described to have a “strong sense of justice and is very athletic.” Meanwhile, the Paralympic mascot wears a pink and white chequered pattern, “has a dignified inner strength and a kind heart that loves nature.”

Selection process

Choosing the right mascot had become a popular public affair, with over 16,000 schools participating in bringing the original 2,042 applicants down to the final three. Millions of students voted for the final mascot, designed by illustrator Ryo Taniguchi.

Japan, Anime and Mascots

The island-nation is a champion at both creating anime and mascots. Japan has life-size characters, Yuru-kyara, representing almost everything. Insurance companies market their services with a cuddly mascot, the famous Jimmy Hatori — a ninja with a large pink condom on his head — promotes safe sex, and even the Asahikawa prison in Hokkaido has a mascot — a humanoid with a big smiling face and a large purple flower for hair, dressed in the prison warden’s uniform. Anime is widely used to promote ideas, be it football (the popular Captain Tsubasa series) or nuclear energy (Mighty Atom, known abroad more famously as Astro Boy). Interestingly enough, the Mighty Atom series was launched just in Hiroshima just 11 years after the city was bombed in World War II.

Famous Olympic Mascots

Misha the bear cub: Moscow, 1980

The smiling, small brown bear whose full name was Mikhail Potapych Toptygin (Misha in short) has been considered the greatest ever Olympic mascot, which ironically featured at an event that was boycotted by 55 countries due to the Cold War. One of the most endearing images of the closing ceremony was Misha’s tears as he floated away.

Hakon and Kristin: 1994 Winter Olympics, Lillehammer, Norway

This was the first time human figures were used as mascots, as Hakon and Kristin were two ‘happy’ Norwegian children dressed in traditional Viking attire to represent the country’s heritage. Though the mascots were dolls, over 10,000 children aged between 10-11 from all regions of the country were auditioned to pose as mascots during the Games.

Vinicius and Tom: Rio de Janerio, 2016

Hybrid designs, Vinicius was a mix of various Brazilian animals to represent the country’s wildlife during the Summer Olympics. Tom meanwhile, was the mascot for the Paralympics and represented the the country’s flora. They were unanimously selected from a panel that included media professionals and various Brazilian Olympic committees. Vinicius plush dolls became famous during the wrestling events.

Izzy (Whatizit): Atlanta, 1996

The shapeless blue figure with large eyes and red shoes is remembered in Olympic folklore, for arguably being the worst mascot ever presented. Since it was unveiled at the 1992 Barcelona Games’ closing ceremony, Whatizit (the original name) had been severely criticised. The computer-generated figure, which was inspired by ‘information and technology’ was hoped to have been a futuristic idea, but a lack of clarity on what Izzy really was brought about unflattering monikers, the most prominent being ‘Sperm in Sneakers.’

