Super Sunday for India: India vs Pakistan in cricket, hockey; Kidambi Srikanth in badminton

Sunday sees a packed schedule for sports lovers in India. Sunday sees a packed schedule for sports lovers in India.

June 18, Sunday, has shaped up to be a ‘Super Sunday’ if you’re a sports fan. It doesn’t matter where your allegiances lie for it is expected to be a breathtaking day and one where you would need multiple monitors and screens as things clash as far as the timings go. You would be spoilt for choice with two India vs Pakistan encounters scheduled, one in cricket and the other in hockey, and if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Kidambi Srikanth booked his place in the Indonesian Open Super Series event by beating the World No 1.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final

In the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, India thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets as with a Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli show, who hammered the Tigers’ bowlers all around the park to put together 178 runs. Whereas in the other semifinal, Pakistan stunned hosts England with their remarkable bowling performance, restricting the opposition to 211. Pakistan chased down the total with eight wickets in hand. On Sunday, the decider will reveal the winner of the eighth edition of ICC Champions Trophy.The match will begin at 3 pm IST at the Oval.

TV TIMING: The first ball is scheduled for 3 PM with toss at 2.30 PM from The Oval, London.

India vs Pakistan, Hockey World League

In the Hockey World League semifinal Pool B game, India play their third game of the tournament when they face Pakistan have had a terrible start to the tournament. India began their campaign with two straight wins – 4-1 against Scotland and 3-0 against Canada while Pakistan were spanked 0-6 by Canada on Friday evening and had started with a 0-4 defeat to Netherlands.The match will start at 6:30 pm IST in London.

TV TIMING: The ball gets rolling at 6.30 PM from Olympic Park, London

Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai, Indonesia Open Super Series Final

Away from the theme of India vs Pakistan will be Kidambi Srikanth who will take on World No. 47 Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the final of Indonesia Super Series Premier. Srikanth comes into the final on the back of a nervous and dramatic semifinal against World No 1 Son Wan Ho. Srikanth saved one match and converted his third to book a place in the decider.

TV Timing: The order of play for the final is yet to be released.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd