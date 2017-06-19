Super Boxing League beneficial for Indian boxing, according to the players

The league is being organised by British businessman Bill Dosanjh, also the founder and promoter of successful Super Fight League Amir Khan. (Source: Twitter) The league is being organised by British businessman Bill Dosanjh, also the founder and promoter of successful Super Fight League Amir Khan. (Source: Twitter)

Skippers of Mumbai and Pune teams believe that the upcoming Super Boxing League, which starts next month, will be beneficial for the sport to grow in the country. Mumbai Assassins skipper Ram Singh (34), who hails from Patiala, started boxing in 2002 and took part in the National Championship in the same year winning a Gold Medal.

“This (SBL) is a good step for Indian boxing. We will get money, name and fame. We will get a lot of benefit by playing in the league (along with and against foreign players),” Singh told PTI.

Singh, a six time All India Police Gold medalist, also said their preparations are good enough for the SBL. The pugilist, who has participated in various international events, expressed confidence of team’s victory in the league.

“I will certainly do well and am confident of the team’s victory in the Super Boxing League,” he said. Echoing similar views, skipper of Maratha Yoddhas, the team, Deepak Singh said the league will help the sport grow at the domestic level.

“Indian boxer boxers will be benefited as they will get to fight with international fighters…they will be trained under foreign coaches. Indian boxing scenario is at the developing stage. SBL will help it grow at the domestic level,” said 23-year-old Deepak, who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana.

Deepak said the team will start their training and the coach has asked him to be natural and ensure that he gives 100 per cent. He said playing with foreign players and working with those coaches will help the Indian players.

“The league is different because it will take boxing to the international level and such kind of league was required to be launched in India. Playing with foreign players and coaches will definitely help us as we will know how the foreign coaches train and how they consult and instruct during the game,” said Deepak.

The league is being organised by British businessman Bill Dosanjh, also the founder and promoter of successful Super Fight League and two-time world professional boxing champion Amir Khan.

While Ajeenkya Patil of the DY Patil Group is owning Maratha Yoddhas, the team that comes from Pune, Nitin Jadhav of Gajanan Oil owns Mumbai Assassins. All the games will be played in New Delhi.

