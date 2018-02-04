When is Super Bowl 2018? Time in IST, Date, TV channel, live streaming

Super Bowl 2018 will see Philadelphia Eagles take on New England Patriots. (Source: USA TODAY Sport/Reuters) Super Bowl 2018 will see Philadelphia Eagles take on New England Patriots. (Source: USA TODAY Sport/Reuters)

Super Bowl 2018 or Super Bowl 52 will witness a repeat of the showdown between Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots from 13 years back. In that contest, Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21. However, this Super Bowl isn’t expected to be this close, if odds makers are to believed with Patriots coming in as overwhelming favourites. The gulf between the two teams into this massive followed game is clear. New England Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl game eight times and won five times (the second most) as against the Eagles who are into their third Super Bowl game and are yet to win one.

When is Super Bowl LII/Super Bowl 2018?

Super Bowl 2018 or Super Bowl LII (52nd edition), is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 4. The game kicks off at 6.30 PM EST which makes it 6 AM IST on Monday, February 5.

Where is Super Bowl 2018?

Just like Super Bowl 51, the Super Bowl 2018 will also be held inside a dome. It will be played at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with the venue being built in 2016 and having just finished hosting its second NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings. The stadium seats 66,200 but can be expanded to 70,000 people. This is the first Super Bowl in Minnesota since 1992.

How to watch the Super Bowl in India?

There is no TV broadcast or official online streaming of the Super Bowl in India. However, there are many unofficial avenues for watching the game online. IndianExpress.com will carry reports and analysis from the big game.

Who will perform at the Super Bowl 2018 half time show?

For neutrals, more than the game itself, the half time show carries a bigger appeal. And why shouldn’t it with incredible number of acts and high profile stars to enthrall them. Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl Half Time show at the US Bank Stadium. This will be his third appearance at the half time show which makes him the entertainer with most performances at the grand occassion in American Football. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVII. Timberlake’s first appearance came in February 2004 but it is remembered for all the wrong reasons as that was the Super Bowl with the wardrobe malfunction alongside Janet Jackson.

Last year’s Super Bowl Half Time show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched half time performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, with a reach of more than 150 million unique people and garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched.

