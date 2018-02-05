Super Bowl 2018: Passing, receiving star Nick Foles named Most Valuable Player

Foles took over the starting job after regular-season MVP candidate Carson Wentz sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament. (Source: AP) Foles took over the starting job after regular-season MVP candidate Carson Wentz sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament. (Source: AP)

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles was selected the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII after throwing for 373 yards in leading the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

Foles capped one of the more improbable storylines for a Super Bowl MVP, completing 28 of 43 passes while also becoming the first quarterback in Super Bowl history catch a touchdown pass.

“Unbelievable,” Foles said on the field after the game. “We felt confident coming in, and we just went out there and played football. We played this game since we were little kids, we dreamed about this moment.

“We’re very blessed.”

Foles took over the starting job after regular-season MVP candidate Carson Wentz sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 14. Foles went 2-1 as a starter to finish the regular season, but the Eagles entered the postseason with serious question marks on offense after being shut out 6-0 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 while Foles completed 4 of 11 passes for 39 yards and an interception.

He answered his critics by completing 77.8 percent of his passes for 598 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Eagles to victories over the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings to reach the Super Bowl.

Coach Doug Pederson vowed to remain aggressive with Foles under center, and that included calling for two successful fourth-and-1 plays Sunday. The first was a touchdown pass to Foles from tight end Trey Burton on a trick play, and the second was a 2-yard completion from Foles to tight end Zach Ertz from Philadelphia’s own 45-yard line with the Eagles clinging to a five-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“My mentality coming into the game was, listen, I’m going to stay aggressive with Nick and let him use his playmakers to make plays,” said Pederson.

