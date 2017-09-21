Struggling Dabang Delhi eye comeback on home turf

Dabang Delhi are presently sixth in Zone A with four wins from 12 matches. Dabang Delhi are presently sixth in Zone A with four wins from 12 matches.

Struggling at the bottom of the table, Dabang Delhi have got a boost with skipper Meraj Sheykh regaining full fitness ahead of their home leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), starting in New Delhi .

Dabang Delhi chief coach Ramesh Bhendigiri on Thursday said the team will look towards the captain for a turnaround in fortunes. Meraj had picked up an ankle injury during the Kolkata leg and was not at his 100 per cent during the Ranchi leg.

Bhendigiri said that the Iranian star all-rounder has now recovered fully. “We have a fully fit squad. We have rotated the players

keeping in mind the long PKL season and during the home leg, a team has to play six matches in seven days, which is strenuous,” Bhendigiri said.

Delhi are presently sixth in Zone A with four wins from 12 matches. They have one draw and lost seven times. "We are still in contention. Places for the knock-outs are yet to be decided. This home leg can see a lot of movements. So far, we have lost close matches, otherwise our position could have been different," Bhendigiri said.

Delhi will begin their home campaign against former champions U Mumba before facing Puneri Paltan on Saturday. The franchise also announced that it has partnered with Uber to help fans get the quickest and most convenient access to the stadium.

