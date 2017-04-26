Latest News

Stockholm drops bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Swedish capital, which hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics, has never staged the Winter Games.

By: AP | Stockholm | Published:April 26, 2017 9:00 pm

The city of Stockholm says it won’t bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Karin Wanngard, the city official in charge of finances, says the reason is because the International Olympic Committee will not be able to report how big the financial contribution to the host city will be.

She says the figures “will arrive at the earliest in November.”

The Swedish lawmaker, whose Social Democratic Party had been supportive of hosting the event, adds “this means that time will be too short to get enough analysis for the issues raised by several actors.”

The Swedish capital, which hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics, has never staged the Winter Games. The cities of Ostersund, Falun and Goteborg all have mounted failed winter bids.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune