Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan named NBA players of month

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for January, the NBA announced Thursday. The league also announced that Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz (Western) and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers (Eastern) are the conference Rookies of the Month.

Curry averaged 29.5 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 12 games played in January. He knocked down an NBA-high 62 3-pointers in the month, including eight in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 6. DeRozan averaged 25.3 points and 5.9 assists in 15 January games. He scored 30 or more points on four occasions, including a franchise-record 52 against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 1.

Curry and DeRozan will be teammates on Team Stephen in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Curry ranks third in the NBA in scoring (27.7) entering Thursday’s play, while DeRozan (24.4) is tied for 11th. Meanwhile, Mitchell is Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the second straight time. He led all rookies with a 22.2 average in January while also averaging 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals and scoring 20 or more points in eight of 13 games.

Simmons averaged 17.1 points and led all rookies with an average of 6.7 assists in January. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 59.7 percent from the field. Overall, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Simmons and Mitchell will both appear in the Rising Stars game on Feb. 16 as part of the All-Star weekend.

