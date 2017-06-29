State-level athlete drops dead while working out in gym

Representational image. (Source: File Photo) Representational image. (Source: File Photo)

A shocking CCTV footage showed that a state-level gold medallist died of cardiac arrest while warming up for a Nalasopara-based gym.

A resident of Madhuban Heights in Nalasopra, Zenida Carvalho, passed away while warming up on her first day at the gym. She was the only earning member of her family and was also earlier diagnosed with diabetes.

Carvalho was doing light exercises, according to the police, when she suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital by gym staffers and other people present in the gym. The doctors, however, declared her dead on arrival. The doctors confirmed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Carvalho, who had won numerous medals in discus and javelin throw, was a state-level champion. “She has participated in a lot of sports competitions in school, mainly in the seventh and eighth standard. She was also interested in gymnastics and had won medals for it in various school competitions. She became a state-level champion in shot put when she was pursuing her Bachelors in Arts. From next month, she was supposed to join as an intern in Cooper Hospital,” Carvalho’s childhood friend Madhumita Pujari told Mid Day.

The police said that her body has been handed over to her parents.

