Srinagar’s Bakhshi Stadium to get a facelift

The Bakhshi Stadium here is all set to be developed as a modern football facility as per FIFA norms at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

This was stated at a meeting convened by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, to take stock of the activities of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council.

Khan, who is also head of Divisional Sports Committee, was informed that Bakhshi stadium will be developed according to the norms of world governing body FIFA in 12 working months, an official spokesman said.

The stadium will have floodlights, six entry and exit points, modern pavilion, food court and other state-of-the-art facilities, the spokesman said.

Khan directed for expediting work on the project so that it can be completed in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said, adding the officers of Sports Council were told to formulate round-the-year sports activities calendar and encourage greater participation of people in these programmes.

