Sridevi dies at 54: Sportspersons offer condolences on Bollywood legend’s passing

Sridevi passed away in the early hours of Sunday due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Her body will be brought to Mumbai on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 25, 2018 5:38 am
sridevi death news passes away Sridevi passed away at the age of 54.
Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on early Sunday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Sridevi was 54. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend a wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. At the time of her death, Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi. “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to IndianExpress.com.

The news left many in shock with former and current sportspersons reacting to the news. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif tweeted his condolences, “Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji. Condolences to her family and friends.”

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan and has worked in different film industries including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She was also a recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

