Sridevi dies at 54: Sportspersons offer condolences on Bollywood legend’s passing

Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on early Sunday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Sridevi was 54. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend a wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. At the time of her death, Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi. “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to IndianExpress.com.

The news left many in shock with former and current sportspersons reacting to the news. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif tweeted his condolences, “Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji. Condolences to her family and friends.”

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji . Condolences to her family and friends. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 February 2018

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 February 2018

RIP to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema, Sri Devi. Her films were a big part of our childhood. — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) 24 February 2018

This can’t be true. Sad. Shocked. 😞 http://t.co/SDpTuPgsv6 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 February 2018

My heartfelt condolences to the entire family for a huge loss. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be evergreen. #rip #Sridevi ji pic.twitter.com/5OD871JHxb — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 24 February 2018

Oh my god .. my fav #SRIDEVI 😔😔RIP .. prayers and condolences to her family and all her fans . — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) February 24, 2018

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan and has worked in different film industries including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She was also a recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

