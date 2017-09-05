Sportsperson the only VIP, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on day one

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said he will evaluate the existing schemes and aim to make them better and more useful to sportspersons. (Source: PTI) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said he will evaluate the existing schemes and aim to make them better and more useful to sportspersons. (Source: PTI)

He has first-hand experience about how sportspersons are treated by the government machinery, and now that Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is on the other side of the table, the former shooter says his philosophy as sports minister would be to ensure they get respect and resources. The 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist, who is also the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, says athletes will be the priority in every decision his ministry will take.

“My journey of coming to this ministry began at the reception downstairs (many years ago). I still remember how you have to take permission on paper to enter, it all started then. So I know as a player what hardships you have to face,” Rathore said after taking over from Vijay Goel at Shastri Bhawan on Monday.

“The philosophy of this ministry would be samman and suvidha. Respect for every athlete and facilities for every player who is representing the country. The environment and attitude in this ministry needs to change. There is only one VIP and that is the sportsperson and nobody else.”

The new sports minister said he will evaluate the existing schemes and aim to make them better and more useful to sportspersons. “I will pick up what schemes are being run and how can we improve those schemes. How can we improve delivery and how can we improve the management within various institutions we have created. How easy it becomes for a sportsperson to come to the sports ministry or send his request and get it executed.

“This ministry has to work 24X7 for the sportsman because when he is preparing every single day of the week and of the month and a year so we have to see how best we can provide that service. This is a service ministry and we provide service to the sportsman,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are scheduled next year, and Rathore’s tenure as sports minister will also coincide with a large portion of Indian preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India returned from the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro with just two medals and the Olympic Task Force and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will aim for a much bigger haul in three years’ time. The role of Rathore’s ministry will be key in this regard.

When asked if his tenure would see the implementation of the Sports Code and the Sports Fraud Bill, Rathore said, “In sport, an important link is of fans and the fans say their (sports) icons should not resort to cheating to win. Anything that gives primacy to fans and players, will be taken care of.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App