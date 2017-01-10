Sports stars come out in support of BSF jawan’s video

Soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav in a video posted on Monday had shed light on the deplorable conditions that the defense forces live under. In the clip posted, he complained that they are not given enough to eat and supplies meant for them are taken away by “corrupt officers”.

Yadav, a BSF jawan, has been deployed across the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir and in the video he put across visuals of bad quality food that they receive and are even forced to go “empty stomach”. His allegations have led to an inquiry by the BSF even as some within the forces have called Yadav a “bad hat”.

There are four videos posted online on Facebook, the constable of the 29th battalion talks about

“We only get a ‘parantha’ and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables… we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get ‘dal’ (pulses) which only has ‘haldi’ (turmeric) and salt… with roti. This is the quality of the food we get… how can a jawan do his duty? I request the Prime Minister to get this probed… no one shows our plight,” Yadav said in the video.

Now with the videos going viral and getting plenty of media attention, sportspersons have also expressed their displeasure and concern over the treatment of the jawans.

Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all.#Food4Soldiers pic.twitter.com/5WG9btYabs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 January 2017

Really disturbed by the video of our soldiers being deprived of food. Pray that their needs are taken care of .#SaveOurSoldiers — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 9 January 2017

रक्षको की दुर्दशा।सीमा पर 1 रोटी से duty और peace posting में मैडम के शॉपिंग बैग उठाओ।#saveBSF BSF Jawan Posted in J http://t.co/gLf6P1PCjz — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) 10 January 2017

Proper food for our Jawans is a must.

Bas Baat Khatam.#SaveOurSoldiers — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 January 2017

Hi plz share this as much as u can if you love ur jawans who r protecting us 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8FKThzuWia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 9 January 2017

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the HS for a report on the matter.

I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 9 January 2017

Signing off, Yadav says he does not know what will happen to him after the video reaches his superiors and that people must share them as much as possible.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd