Sports stars come out in support of BSF jawan’s video

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav posted videos highlighting their plight with undercooked or burnt food while also claiming corruption.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 10, 2017 2:44 pm

Soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav in a video posted on Monday had shed light on the deplorable conditions that the defense forces live under. In the clip posted, he complained that they are not given enough to eat and supplies meant for them are taken away by “corrupt officers”.

Yadav, a BSF jawan, has been deployed across the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir and in the video he put across visuals of bad quality food that they receive and are even forced to go “empty stomach”. His allegations have led to an inquiry by the BSF even as some within the forces have called Yadav a “bad hat”.

There are four videos posted online on Facebook, the constable of the 29th battalion talks about

“We only get a ‘parantha’ and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables… we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get ‘dal’ (pulses) which only has ‘haldi’ (turmeric) and salt… with roti. This is the quality of the food we get… how can a jawan do his duty? I request the Prime Minister to get this probed… no one shows our plight,” Yadav said in the video.

Now with the videos going viral and getting plenty of media attention, sportspersons have also expressed their displeasure and concern over the treatment of the jawans.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the HS for a report on the matter.

Signing off, Yadav says he does not know what will happen to him after the video reaches his superiors and that people must share them as much as possible.

