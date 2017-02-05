Sports talent hunt portal to be launched soon, says Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel said sports Ministry has established various task forces to select and train sports-persons for 2020 Olympics. Vijay Goel said sports Ministry has established various task forces to select and train sports-persons for 2020 Olympics.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge) Vijay Goel said his ministry will soon launch a web portal to find out talented sportsmen who can be groomed with proper training.

During his interaction with media in Gandhinagar, Goel also said the Centre is committed to encourage sports culture in the country, said a PIB release.

“We will soon launch a sports talent hunt portal to find out talented sportsmen from across the country. We will provide them training as well as scholarships,” Goel was quoted as saying in a PIB release.

The minister also informed that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sports Ministry has established various task forces to select and train sports-persons for the coming Olympics in 2020.

Goel was in Gandhinagar to lay foundation stone of the boundary wall of the country’s first Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled sports-persons.