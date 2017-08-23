Only in Express

Sports Ministry to establish National Sports Museum at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also appealed to all past and present sportspersons to contribute any memorabilia held by them for permanent display in the museum.

The Sports Ministry has announced that it is planning to establish a National Sports Museum at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The decision was taken three months back and after a series of meetings, the current venue for the museum was finalized by the Sports Minister Vijay Goel, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The museum will showcase India’s achievements in sports and also focus on the traditional sports within the country and act as an educational hub and offer an opportunity for the young to delve into some sporting activity.”

He also appealed to all past and present sportspersons to contribute any memorabilia held by them for permanent display in the museum.

Goel said the first phase of the work on the museum will commence soon as the idea has been “transformed from concept to museum model stage by the experts”.

