Sports Ministry Task Force recommends setting up empowered panel for Tokyo Olympics

The Task force constituted by the Sports Ministry to prepare an action plan for the next three Olympic Games on Monday recommended setting up a steering committee to take charge of 2020 Games in Tokyo. The task force comprising eight members including gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand met Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

“We put up a few pointers during our (task force) meeting and the main recommendation was to set up an empowered steering committee to take charge of the next Olympics,” Gopichand said. “We have been meeting at regular intervals. And, besides 2020, of course the discussions are also being held for 2024 and 2028. We debated several issues and brought to the table ideas that can eventually be implemented to bring in greater synergy among all the stakeholders and supplement the efforts being made by different segments,” Gopichand added.

The committee’s most immediate goal is to prepare an action plan for the Tokyo Olympics that will be held in 2020. The three sportspersons heading that panel are Bindra, Gopichand and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha.

The setting up of the task force was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days after a disappointing end to the Rio Olympics where India won just two medals – silver and a bronze – despite sending the largest contingent so far at the Summer Games.

Besides Bindra, Gopichand and Rasquinha, other five members in the task force are School Sports Promotion Board head Om Pathak, hockey coach S Baldev Singh, who runs an academy in Shahabad, G L Khanna (Professor and Dean of Exercise and Physiology at Manav Rachna International University at Faridabad), journalist Rajesh Kalra and Sports Authority of Gujarat Director General Sandeep Pradhan.

“Mr. Pradhan, Om Pathak and Baldev Singh will be in charge for 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Rajesh Kalra and G L Khanna will be helping both the sub-committees. But our first priority is 2020,” Rasquinha, named as the spokesperson of the committee, had said on February 3, when the task force has met for the first time.

“Me, Abhinav and Gopi will help the other committee once we finish our immediate job of preparing a plan for 2020

Olympics,” he had added.

