Sports Ministry revokes suspension of volleyball federation

The Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and granted it annual recognition for the year 2017. VFI secretary-general Ramavtar Singh Jakhar said through its July 20 order, the Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension and recognised the results of the federation elections held on April 11, 2016 in Chennai.

The VFI had been provisionally suspended in December 2016 following infighting between president Avadesh Kumar and Jakhar. Subsequently, the Sports Ministry had suspended the volleyball federation for breach of rules.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also recognised the results of the elections of Volleyball Federation of India held on 11.4.2016 at Chennai and it also confirmed that the elections are in accordance with the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India,

2011,” Jakhar said.

The Ministry also accepted the elections of the Federation as upheld by the Delhi High Court and the following office-bearers have been taken on records by it: Ramavtar Singh Jakhar – Secretary-General and Shekhar Bose – Treasurer.

The result for the post of president would be considered by the Ministry after the Delhi High Court decides the matter, he said. Further, he said the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had recognised the office-bearers of VFI and communicated the same to International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Asian Volleyball Confederation and Sports Ministry through their letter on May 24, issued by IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta.

Now, VFI has got full affiliation from the Sports Ministry and the IOA, Jakhar said. He thanked Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who had revoked

the provisional suspension and granted affiliation to the federation for the year 2017.

Jakhar had taken over as secretary-general of VFI on April 29 last after the Delhi High Court had permitted release of results of the elections held in April, 2016. Apart from secretary-general, executive vice-president and treasurer, nine vice-presidents, two associate secretaries and seven joint secretaries had taken charge.

The court had permitted release of results of elections to the posts of all office-bearers of VFI except the president’s post. Meanwhile, a senior VFI office-bearer told PTI that the sports ministry’s order revoking suspension of the federation had been forwarded to the FIVB and they were waiting for positive response.

Also, he said the Delhi High Court would take up the case relating to the election of VFI president next week.

