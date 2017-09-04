Sports Ministry has to work 24×7 to provide service to sportspersons: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assumed office on Monday. (Source: Twitter) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assumed office on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

After being appointed as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took charge of the office on Monday. After assuming his new role, Rathore said that under his tenure the ministry will respect the athletes of the country and provide all facilities for their growth and development.

Addressing the media, Rathore said, “Sports ministry has to work 24X7 to provide service to sportspersons.” and added, “An athlete is country’s first citizen. We will serve them 24×7.”

It may be recalled here that after a major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. With this move, he also became the first sportsman to take charge of the sports ministry.

Earlier, after being appointed as the minister, Rathore said, “Win medals at all levels — village level or at the Olympic level. Sports is a state subject so we will work together with the state departments to provide, like I said, best of the opportunities for the sportspersons. Also, the youth, not just in sports, but also in their personality development because that’s the essence of the youth ministry.”

“The most important thing is that the sportsman only has one challenge and that is to overcome adversaries and enhance the level of their sports.”, he said and added, “The sports ministry and the states will provide the right opportunities for our youth, the future of this country, to make themselves physically and mentally stronger,” Rathore concluded.

