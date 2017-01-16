Sports Minister Vijay Goel inaugurates Boxing Academy in Haryana

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also assured sports persons of every possible assistance. (Source: Vijay Goel twitter) Sports Minister Vijay Goel also assured sports persons of every possible assistance. (Source: Vijay Goel twitter)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, on Monday, inaugurated the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the role of Haryana government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in promotion sports and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a roadmap for Olympics to be held in 2020, 2024 and 2028.

“This boxing academy would prove to be a good platform for Indian boxers,” he said.

Goel also assured sports persons of every possible assistance.

He said that Haryana’s land has a unique potential to produce boxers of international level.

Boxers like Vijender Singh, Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar, Rajkumar and Sumit have brought laurels to the country at international levels.

He also highlighted the significance of sports in development of overall human personality.

“Inauguration of the National Boxing Academy here is really a significant move in the direction of promotion of sports,” Goel added.

He said that keeping in view the interest of outstanding players of the academy, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, under whose supervision of every player would be prepared.

The record about standard of living, behavior, physical and mental activities of players would be maintained to understand impact of sports in a better way, he said.

Facilities like books, badminton court, volleyball court, chess and internet would also be made available at the academy.

The Union Minister also honoured the outstanding players including Dronacharya and Arjuna Awardees.