Sports Minister Vijay Goel backs Dutee Chand in her CAS fight

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has decided to fully support athlete Dutee Chand and said that they will pursue her case strongly as she continues her fight against hyperandrogenism regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), she will return to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) later in July.

“I have read reports in the papers today and as far as the athlete Dutee Chand is concerned, I am very clear that we are standing with our athlete, and will pursue it strongly,” Goel told reporters.

Dutee and her lawyers will be up against the IAAF after the world athletics body announced on Tuesday that it would appeal with fresh evidence against CAS’ interim decision to suspend its regulations.

Two years back, in an interim order, CAS partially upheld Dutee’s appeal. But she was allowed to “continue to complete” as their was no final decision given by the CAS on her appeal against IAAF’s hyperandrogenism policy.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of inspection of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital which is being readied for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

Goel, meanwhile, said that they will also take a decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s taskforce for the Olympic Games in a week’s time. “We have received an interim report from the Prime Minister’s task force and the final report will be submitted in one month as we have give them an extension. This interim report is regarding the 2020 Olympics and the ministry is studying it and will take a decision in a week’s time,” Goel said.

The eight-member task force of the sports ministry also includes India’s Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. The task-force was formed to make an action plan for the next three games.

