Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks IOA to conduct National Games on time

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that he has asked the Indian Olympic Association to conduct National Games on time. The Games take place every two years but the last one held in Kerala took place after a four-year gap. It was then supposed to be held in Goa in November 2016 but wasn’t.

“I had a long meeting with the IOA president today,” said Goel. “I told him that National Games should be held on time and he assured me that he will soon go to Goa and take stock of the situation.” Goel spoke after the meeting which was also attended by Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas.

“I also instructed the IOA to immediately resolve the various disputes in National Sports Federations,” he said further.

Goel also said that he and IOA President N Ramachandran also discussed the possibility of hosting the Asian Games and Asian Beach Games.

“We have to see how and when we can bid for the Asian Games. But we are confident of winning the bid for Asian Beach Games,” said Goel.

The minister was also asked about India facing Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy at a time when bilateral relations between the two nations have reached its nadir.

“We don’t have control over multilateral tournaments but we have maintained that there cannot be any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan until they stop cross-border terrorism,” he added.

When asked about NADA handing a provisional suspension to one of India’s international athletes for possessing a banned substance in NIS Patiala campus, Goel said, “I cannot talk about it case by case.

“We are very strict on doping and we are checking players more than ever before. We have also proposed that doping should be made a criminal offence which it will act as a deterrent,” said Goel.

